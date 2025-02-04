Number of football teams to increase in Azerbaijan championship

4 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

More clubs will play in the Azerbaijan Premier League. This decision was made at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.

Currently, 10 teams compete in the championship. Starting from the 2025/26 season, their number will rise to 12.

The league's regulations and format will be put on the agenda at the next meeting of the Executive Committee.

Let us recall that after 21 rounds, the tournament table of the Azerbaijan Championship is headed by "Qarabağ" with 50 points. "Araz-Nakhchivan" takes second place with 43 points, and "Zira" is the third in the standings with 39 points.