Trump orders imposing maximum pressure on Iran

5 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reimpose maximum pressure on Iran.

"Hopefully we are not going to have to use it very much," Trump said while signing the order.

According to news reports, the move aims to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, among other things. It will allow Washington to dial up efforts to reduce Iranian oil exports.

Trump said the U.S. has the right to block Iran's oil supplies to other states, but indicated he wanted to communicate with the leadership of Iran.