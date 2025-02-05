Pashinyan: Armenia wants to depend on many

5 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia wants to depend on many, not a few, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Atlantic Council.

"We came to the conclusion that independence means replacing dependence on a few with dependence on many," Pashinyan said.

He stressed Armenia wants to start a new era in relations with Baku and Ankara.

"You know that two of our four borders remain completely closed, the ones with Turkey and Azerbaijan. We also have borders with Georgia and Iran, which are vital to us. We cooperate and have good relations with both, but we aspire to establish a new era in our relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM said that out of 17 provisions, Yerevan has reached a full agreement on 15.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia works bilaterally with Azerbaijan, but the international community’s support would be crucial in creating the right conditions for lasting peace.