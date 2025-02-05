РУС ENG

Trump urges to dismantle Gaza Strip

the White House

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip "have no alternative" other than to flee the coastal enclave, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"It's a demolition site. The whole place is demolished. It's unsafe. It's unsanitary. It's not a place where people want to live," Trump said.

 

Told that Palestinians have repeatedly said they do not want to be further forced from their homeland, the U.S. leader said: "I don't know how they could want to stay," reiterating his description of Gaza as a "demolition site."

 

