Trump urges to dismantle Gaza Strip

5 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip "have no alternative" other than to flee the coastal enclave, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"It's a demolition site. The whole place is demolished. It's unsafe. It's unsanitary. It's not a place where people want to live," Trump said.

Told that Palestinians have repeatedly said they do not want to be further forced from their homeland, the U.S. leader said: "I don't know how they could want to stay," reiterating his description of Gaza as a "demolition site."