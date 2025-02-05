Trump explains unprecedented pressure campaign against Iran

5 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump is touting "tough" new measures to confront Iran as he seeks to deter the country from getting a nuclear weapon, but said he hopes not to use them.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum yesterday authorizing more aggressive measures toward Iran.

"They can't have a nuclear weapon. We'd be very tough if they insist on doing that," Trump said.

The U.S. president was also questioned on how close he thinks Iran is to developing a nuclear weapon and responded, “too close.” “They’re pretty close,” he added.