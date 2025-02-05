Türkiye to fight terrorists together with Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

5 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye has invited Syria, Iraq, and Jordan to jointly develop a security system to combat radicals in the region. Earlier, Turkish leader Erdoğan met with the head of the new Damascus, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Ankara plans to join forces with Syria, Iraq, and Jordan to fight terrorists from the Islamic State (an organization banned in Russia).

Türkiye intends to develop a security system to repel possible aggression from radicals. Syria, Iraq, and Jordan consider participating.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with the head of the new Damascus administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa. The parties discussed countering threats in Syria.