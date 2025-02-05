Mahmoud Abbas against Trump's plans to resettle Palestinians

5 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official Kremlin website

Donald Trump's plans to evict Palestinians from Gaza have been criticized by the Palestinian authorities, including the head of the Palestinian National Authority, Abbas.

The head of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas has criticized US President Donald Trump's plans to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. According to Abbas, the implementation of such a project would be a violation of international law.

"These calls represent a serious violation of international law,”

– Mahmoud Abbas said.

Abbas noted that the only condition for peace in the region is the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.