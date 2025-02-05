Broccoli,Chinese cabbage from Dagestan exported to Russian regions

5 Feb. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan has become the leader among Russian regions in cabbage cultivation.

Dagestan has become the leader in cabbage cultivation in Russia; in 2024, the republic grew over 700,000 tons of cabbage, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Dagestan informs.

Today, Dagestan accounts for a quarter of all Russian cabbage production, 90% of all North Caucasian cabbage are grown in the Republic.

A large share of the harvest is white cabbage, but local farmers are also planting Chinese cabbage and broccoli.