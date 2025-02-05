Rosatom CEO to meet IAEA Director General

5 Feb. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Alexei Likhachev will meet with the IAEA Director General on February 7. According to earlier reports, Rafael Grossi would visit Russia.

Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev will hold talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to the company's press service, the meeting will take place on February 7 at the Atom Museum at VDNKh. Afterwards, they will hold a press conference for journalists.

It was previously reported that the head of the Atomic Energy Agency would visit Russia. This was confirmed by the Russian Federation's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.