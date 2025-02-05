Law on restricting foreign funding for mass media to be adopted in Georgia

5 Feb. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian leadership is preparing a draft law on mass media. It will restrict funding from foreign sources.

The ruling Georgia’s party will submit a draft law on mass media to parliament for consideration. This was announced at a briefing on February 5 by the party’s executive secretary.

Mamuka Mdinaradze emphasized that this law will be adopted in accordance with the British model and legislation. He specified that the law is intended to regulate the rules of funding.

“The law will establish the objectivity of the media, as well as standards of journalistic ethics, will define institutional mechanisms for monitoring and protecting these standards, will limit funding of the media from foreign sources,”

– the representative of the Georgian Dream announced.