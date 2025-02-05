RFU hopes to return this year to international tournaments

5 Feb. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The RFU Secretary General hopes that Russian clubs will be allowed to participate in international competitions already this year. The organisation noted that there are prerequisites for this.

The RFU continues to work on restoring access to UEFA and FIFA tournaments, organization's Secretary General informed.

"We are constantly working with colleagues from FIFA and UEFA, this is daily hard work, which is difficult and not always possible to comment on,”

– Maxim Mitrofanov said.

He emphasized that there are many details that cannot be disclosed.