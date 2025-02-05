No bombs found in Kislovodsk school

5 Feb. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A message about an explosive device, allegedly planted in one of the schools in Kislovodsk, turned out to be false. This was revealed after the building was checked by dog ​​handlers. About 130 people were evacuated due to a telephone terrorist.

The message about a bomb, which was allegedly planted in one of the schools in Kislovodsk, was not confirmed, the authorities of the resort city informed.

The absence of an explosive device was confirmed after an inspection that took place at the school.

"The bombing turned out to be false, explosives and explosive devices were not found,”

– the city hall reported.