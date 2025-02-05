Third impeachment threatens Trump

5 Feb. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House website

Democrats are considering another impeachment of Donald Trump. A representative of the party said that the president deserves it in wake of his Gaza remarks.

Democratic member of the US House of Representatives Al Green said that he will file articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

The congressman said that work is underway to announce impeachment. The politician noted that he is going to introduce an impeachment articles "for vile proposals and actions."

Green emphasized that the head of state deserves impeachment because of his plans against the Gaza Strip.