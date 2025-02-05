5 Feb. 21:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Washington will reveal its plan for resolving the Ukrainian crisis during the international security conference to be held in Munich in mid-February, the media reports.

The US plan for resolving the Ukrainian crisis will be announced during the Munich Security Conference, Bloomberg reports with a reference to its sources.

"The draft will be presented to allies by Keith Kellogg, special envoy (of US President Donald) Trump for Ukraine,”

– Bloomberg wrote.

The sources did not provide any details regarding the possible format of this process.