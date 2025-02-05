Mukhtar Babayev appointed as representative on climate issues

5 Feb. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Mukhtar Babayev was appointed as the representative of the President of Azerbaijan on climate issues. Earlier, he was dismissed from the post of Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Mukhtar Babayev, ex-Minister of Ecology of Azerbaijan, was appointed as the representative of the President of Azerbaijan on climate issues.

The corresponding order was signed by the head of the republic Ilham Aliyev.

Earlier, the head of state signed a decree dismissing Babayev from the post of Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.