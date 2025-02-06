Six wind power facilities to be constructed in Georgia

6 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia plans to invest $460 million in constructing five wind power plants and one solar power plant with a total installed capacity of around 360 MW, the Georgian government's press service said.

Adjara Energy is a subsidiary of Turkey's Exim Holding.

There is currently only one wind power plant operating within the Georgian energy system. It has a capacity of 21 MW. The system does not yet have any solar power plants.

Adjara Energy owns and operates the Kirnati and Khelvachauri-1 hydropower plants in Adjara, commissioned in 2028 and 2017.