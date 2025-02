6 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh airline "SCAT" plans to open a new route to Hungary, connecting Shymkent and Budapest, beginning on May 27 of this year, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported.

"New flights to Hungary will be operated twice a week (on Tuesdays and Saturdays) on Boeing 737 aircraft," the statement reads.

According to the ministry. the opening of this air connection is expected to contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.