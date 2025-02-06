Türkiye to build 251,000 houses in 2023 earthquake-hit area

6 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said that 201,580 homes and businesses had been handed over to citizens in the southeastern Turkey following the 2023 earthquake.

According to him, Turkiye had allocated 584 billion Turkish lira for recovery efforts.

"By the end of 2025, we will deliver 453,000 homes and workplaces to their rightful owners," Kurum said.

The minister noted the region, which generates almost 10% of Türkiye’s national income, has been economically affected by the earthquake.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, 2023, and its aftershocks rattled 11 Turkish provinces, killing more than 53,000 people and injuring more than 107,000.

The disaster reduced entire towns to rubble, including homes, hospitals, and historical landmarks, with Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Adiyaman hardest hit.