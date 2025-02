6 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian gas from Gazprom has begun to flow to Slovakia via the Turkish Stream, CEO of the transportation system operator SPP Vojtech Ferenc said.

He noted that Gazprom began to supply gas to SPP via the Turkish Stream pipeline on February 1.

According to the official, supplies will double from April.

Ferenc added that the contract with Gazprom Export runs until 2034, and they will not terminate it.