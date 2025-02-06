Israel announces withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council

6 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel terminates its participation in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) following Washington's decision, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said.

According to him, the activities of this body are focused on attacks on Israel.

"The UNHRC has traditionally protected human rights abusers by allowing them to hide from scrutiny, and instead obsessively demonizes the one democracy in the Middle East - Israel.This body has focused on attacking a democratic country and propagating antisemitism, instead of promoting human rights," Saar said.

UNHRC spokesman Pascal Sim said that Israel cannot withdraw from a body it is not a member of, because Israel has only observer status.