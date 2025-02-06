Baku notifies U.S. of termination of USAID activities in Azerbaijan

6 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has addressed a notification to the U.S. about the termination of the USAID activities in the country, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said.

“There are no legal grounds for USAID's activity in the country, and the notification on the termination of its activity has been officially sent to the U.S. side,” the diplomat said.

The Trump administration is considering revoking USAID's independent status and integrating it into the State Department structure. Earlier, Trump placed a 90-day freeze on foreign assistance.