6 Feb. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major fire broke out in a building in the central part of Istanbul, Türkiye, where a restaurant was located, local media reported.

The blaze has now been completely extinguished. As a result of the incident, the four-storey building completely burned down, and damage was caused to neighboring buildings.

According to preliminary reports, no injuries have been recorded. The exact causes of the fire is still under investigation by experts.