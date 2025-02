6 Feb. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia will not attend tomorrow's meeting of the heads of the CSTO parliamentary committees, the press secretary of the speaker of the Armenian parliament reported on February 6.

"The Armenian side will not participate in the meeting of the chairmen of the parliamentary committees of the CSTO member states",

Movses Harutyunyan said.

Let us remind you that the meeting of the chairmen of the CSTO parliamentary committees will be hosted by Moscow on Friday.