Construction of houses specifically for orphans completed in Stavropol for first time

6 Feb. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two-storey houses specifically for orphans have been built in Stavropol, a practice previously not available in the region, the local Ministry of Construction reported.

"The houses have been built in the villages of Donskoye and Novoselitskoye. The need was determined by specialists from the regional Ministry of Education. The distribution of apartments will be handled by the Ministry of Property Relations”,

the Ministry of Construction of Stavropol Territory said.

The houses were built under the state program "Education Development", with 100 million rubles allocated from the regional budget. The housing will soon be transferred to new owners.

It is noted that each house contain 8 one-room apartments, the area of ​​which is 39 sq. m. Several of them have already been renovated and equipped with household appliances.