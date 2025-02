7 Feb. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and Iran are developing a comprehensive strategic document, the Iranian ambassador to Armenia announced, speaking at a press conference on February 6.

"We are working with Armenia on an expanded, comprehensive strategic document to be signed by the leaders of both countries",

Mehdi Sobhani said.

He emphasized that this document may include long-term programs aimed at creating conditions for full-scale cooperation between the two countries.