Iran increases import of passenger cars

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of Iran, Faroud Asghari, announced that passenger cars imports have risen since March 2024.

He noted that the purchase of passenger cars has surged by 744% in value terms, while the quantity has increased by 709% compared to previous figures.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that over 10 months, about 41,300 passenger cars worth $877 million have been delivered to the republic.

Asghari also added that almost 7,300 electric vehicles worth $169 million and 25 electric buses worth $4 million have been transported to Iran.