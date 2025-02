7 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks with US Deputy Prime Minister James Vance in Washington, the press service of the Armenian government reports

During the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and James Vance touched upon issues related to bilateral relations and discussed the regional agenda.

Pashinyan is on a working visit to the United States. He participated in the International Religious Freedom Summit and the National Prayer Breakfast.