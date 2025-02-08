Netanyahu thanks Trump for order sanctioning ICC

8 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) will protect the sovereignty of the United States and Israel, the Jewish state’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The Israeli PM thanked the U.S. president for his "bold order sanctioning the ICC."

"It will protect America and Israel against the corrupt, anti-American, and anti-Semitic court, which has no jurisdiction or grounds to start ‘legal wars,’" Netanyahu said.

The U.S. administration accused the ICC of taking illegal actions against Washington and its allies such as Israel. The order made it possible to impose financial and visa restrictions on ICC members.

In November, 2024, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged involvement in crimes in the Gaza Strip.