8 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the European Union needed to be “more flexible” in the country’s membership talks, saying “the ball is in Brussels' court” on the matter.

The PM said his Government was facing “some significant challenges with the European bureaucracy”, but emphasised that he was “still very optimistic” that Georgia would obtain EU membership by 2030.

"We will be consistent in following this goal and then hopeful that the approach to Georgia will be more fair in the next coming years”, Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The Government head stressed Tbilisi's policies were not to blame for the fact that there were currently “not healthy relations” between Georgia and the EU.