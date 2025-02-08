Mishustin reports Russia's economic growth above expectations

8 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Inflation in Russia totaled 9.52% in 2024 but annual growth rates of this indicator are declining for the sixth month in a row, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The head of state tasked the government in his turn to achieve inflation deceleration in 2025.

Russian GDP grew by 4.1% in 2024, above expectations, Mishustin reported to Putin. Its nominal size reached the all-time high figure of 200 trillion rubles, the PM noted.

The decline of GDP growth rates in European countries is purely their own problem but the root cause of this problem is clear, according to Putin.

Annual inflation growth rates are going down for the sixth month in a row, the PM said. This indicator is the main economic challenge for Russia; it totaled 9.52% in 2024.

Mishustin said that real incomes of the population increased by 8.4%, while the unemployment rate in Russia was 2.5% in average and is 2.3% at present.