Russian and Azerbaijani presidents may discuss Russian House in Baku - Peskov

8 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin considers the closure of the Russian information and cultural center (the Russian House) in Baku a misunderstanding and hopes to resolve the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We regret that this happened. We believe that this is a misunderstanding, which will be resolved through bilateral contacts," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the situation surrounding the Russian House in Baku may well come up for discussion between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev once their contacts take place/

"We will certainly raise this issue with our colleagues at various levels. If there are contacts at the highest level, we do not rule out that this issue may also be discussed in the dialogue between the presidents," Dmitry Peskov said.

On February 3, Azerbaijan sent a note on the cessation of the Russian House's activity due to its lack of registration as a legal entity.