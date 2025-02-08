EU: Georgia no longer meets our expectations

8 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities taking further steps away from democratic standards, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for enlargement Marta Kos said in a joint statement.

"The rushed adoption of amendments to the Code on Administrative Offences, Criminal Code and the Law on Assemblies and Manifestations will have far-reaching effects on Georgian society," the statement reads.

The EU officials stressed that this will significantly undermine the rights to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and media freedom.

According to them, these developments mark a serious setback for Georgia's democratic development and falls short of any expectations of an EU candidate country.