AZAL reports major growth in flight operations over 5 years

8 Feb. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Airlines has steadily expanded and achieved significant successes over the past twenty years, AZAL President Samir Rzayev said.

Rzayev highlighted the company's consistent growth, emphasizing the construction of new airports and terminals that meet global standards, including in areas recently liberated from occupation. He also pointed out the modernization and expansion of the airline's fleet.

According to him, alongside infrastructure improvements, significant steps were taken to train aviation professionals and enhance their capabilities.

"Comparing AZAL’s performance in 2024 with pre-COVID-19 figures from 2019, it is evident that the airline’s expansion, with more flight routes, a 43% increase in flight frequency, and the operation of over 17,000 flights led to a 50% rise in passenger numbers, setting a historic record," the statement reads.

AZAL and Heydar Aliyev International Airport have received numerous prestigious international awards in recent years.