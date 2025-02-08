FIFA says transfer spending reached record levels in 2025

8 Feb. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Clubs worldwide spent a record $2.35 billion on international transfers in men's soccer in the January window, nearly a 58% increase from last year, FIFA said.

According to FIFA's International Transfer Snapshot, the amount is also 47.1% higher than the previous record set in January 2023 when there was a total outlay of $1.57 billion.

With 5,863 international transfers taking place between January 1 and February 4, it also marks a 19.1% increase from last year's record for the highest number of players making moves in the January window.

English clubs topped the table for spending on international transfer fees last month, spending $621.6 million in total.

Germany ($295.7 million), Italy ($223.8 million), France ($209.7 million) and Saudi Arabia ($202.1 million) completed the list of the top five countries for their clubs' January spending.

On the other hand, clubs in France received the highest amount in transfer fees at $371 million, followed by clubs in Germany ($226.2 million), England ($185.2 million), Portugal ($176.4 million) and Italy ($162 million).

Brazil had the most incoming international transfers (471) while Argentina had the highest number of outgoing players (255).