Russia's tourism personnel shortage may increase by 2030

8 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

One million people are employed in the Russian tourism sector, the industry is now short of 250,000 employees, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

According to him, the personnel shortage will increase to 400,000 by 2030 due to the implementation of large-scale infrastructure development projects.

"New specialists are needed for the successful development of the sector in general, and also for implementation of large-scale investment projects such as Five Seas and Lake Baikal," Chernyshenko said.

The Russian State University of Tourism and Service is expected to become a leading center for training personnel for the industry. The university has now signed several agreements on the creation of new campuses, the deputy PM said.

More than 100 universities and 1,300 vocational schools in Russia have tourism and hospitality programs.