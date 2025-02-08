Israel and Hamas hold fifth hostage-prisoner exchange

8 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel and Hamas carried out a fifth prisoner swap, the latest exchange under the deal to secure a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

Hamas released three Israeli captives on Saturday morning.

Three persons have been handed over to the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip by Red Cross staff and are on the way to their country, according to the Israel Defense Forces press service.

The three civilian men - Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami - were released under the first phase of the truce, which runs until early March.

"Three returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," the statement reads.

On February 8, 183 Palestinians are set to be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the return of three hostages held in the Gaza Strip.