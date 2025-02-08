Head of Makhachkala Parks and Squares Directorate arrested

8 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A criminal case against the head of the Makhachkala Parks and Squares Directorate has been initiated. The amount of damage is estimated at 20 mln rubles.

The head of the Makhachkala Parks and Squares Directorate has been arrested in Makhachkala, the united press service of the republic’s courts informs.

The official is accused of abuse of power.

“The court has chosen a preventive measure against the director of the municipal budgetary institution “Parks and Squares Directorate” of the city of Makhachkala, accused of committing a crime under paragraph “e” of Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,”

– the court press service informed.

The directorate’s head will remain in custody until early April. As a result of his actions committed in 2022-2023, the state suffered losses in the amount of over 21 mln rubles.