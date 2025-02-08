Direct Vladikavkaz-Sukhum flight being discussed

8 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

North Ossetian Human Rights Commissioner Tamerlan Tsgoev has put forward an initiative to launch direct flights from Vladikavkaz to the capital of Abkhazia, Sukhum. According to the ombudsman, this will simplify trips for residents of North Ossetia to Abkhazia for vacation and other purposes.

Flights between Vladikavkaz and Sukhum may be launched in the foreseeable future. The relevant idea was voiced by the North Ossetian Ombudsman Tamerlan Tsgoev.

The Human Rights Commissioner addressed this initiative to the regional government on the day when the renovated Sukhum airport received its first passengers.

Tsgoev recalled the close relations that link Abkhazia with North and South Ossetia, and the popularity of Abkhazia as a vacation spot. According to the ombudsman, it is impossible to get to Abkhazia by car directly through the mountains, and the journey along the Black Sea during the non-tourist season takes over 15 hours if travelling from Vladikavkaz, and about 18 hours - from Tskhinvali. In summer, the journey takes even longer. The Vladikavkaz-Adler train tickets are of great demand and are often quickly sold out.