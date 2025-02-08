Upper Lars border crossing opened to all vehicles

8 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Less than a day after the complete closure of transportation amid bad weather, the Upper Lars checkpoint has been reopened to all vehicles. Both cars and trucks can go to Georgia.

Traffic through the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border is again available to all types of vehicles, the North Ossetian Emergencies Ministry reports.

The department clarified that it became possible to open the passage after the road in Georgia was cleared of snow and the weather improved, so that the passage became safe. In addition, the relevant recommendations were received from the Georgian border police.

All vehicles are allowed to move on from Vladikavkaz to Lars from 16:20 Moscow time. The permit remains in force until further notice. At the same time, the Ministry of Emergency Situations called on drivers to monitor the situation and act according to the circumstances.