Georgia expects record tourism revenues in 2025

8 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tourists will bring Georgia record high revenues by the end of the year, the country’s authorities are sure. Tbilisi intends to continue active development of the tourism sector, maintaining close cooperation with private business.

Tourism revenues will set a new record in Georgia in 2025, the country’s government believes. The corresponding statement was made by Deputy Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili.

“By the end of the year, according to our current forecast, which has already been presented to the private sector, the country will reach a new record,”

– the Deputy Minister of Economy informed.