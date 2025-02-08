8 Feb. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian authorities continue to be guided by the principle of pragmatism in their interactions with Russia, Irakli Kobakhidze said. He also commented on Tbilisi’s stand towards Brussels and Washington.

Georgia’s policy towards Russia will remain pragmatic, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze assuaged.

The politician recalled why Tbilisi refused to impose sanctions against Russia. Kobakhidze emphasized that the country’s leadership proceeds primarily from its national interests, as well as from understanding that the introduction of anti-Russian restrictions would result in significant problems for the Georgian economy.