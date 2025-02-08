Heydar Aliyev Foundation receives international Hamdan-ICESCO Prize

8 Feb. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation was awarded the prestigious international Hamdan-ICESCO prize. The prize is awarded for contribution to the development of educational institutions and the educational environment in the countries of the Islamic world.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, known for its large-scale projects in the field of education and social protection, received the 4th Hamdan-ICESCO Prize.

This prestigious award was established jointly by ICESCO and the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation.

The Prize is awarded for contribution to the development of educational institutions, as well as initiatives to develop the educational environment in the countries of the Islamic world.