9 Feb. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Dagestan, on Sunday night, an unknown person shot at a police officer, who was later hospitalized, the republic's law enforcement agency reported.

"At night in Derbent, an unknown person opened fire on a police officer who was on duty",

the message says.

The law enforcement officer is in serious condition. He was hospitalized in the central city hospital of Derbent. The victim is undergoing surgery, a source from the law enforcement agency told RIA Novosti.