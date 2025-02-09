Council of Europe: Georgia refuses to cooperate with EU on law on foreign agents

9 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia has decided not to cooperate with Europe to revise the law on "foreign agents", Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset announced.

In late December last year, the parties agreed to cooperate on amendments to the law "On transparency of foreign influence". In late January, the European side sent an official letter to the Georgian leadership requesting to organize a working group, but there was no response, Berset shared.

"In a telephone conversation on February 3, the Prime Minister (of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze) said that "due to changed circumstances" his government no longer wishes to participate in the joint working group or amend the law",

Alain Berset said.

In February, the Georgian government announced its plans to pass a law similar to the American Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The current law on "foreign agents" is a lighter version of FARA.