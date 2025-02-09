Body of missing Russian found in Abkhazia

9 Feb. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian citizen who went missing earlier has been found dead in Abkhazia.

A resident of Tyumen, 38-year-old Alexey Berestenev, went missing in the area of ​​Lake Ritsa on January 31. Abkhaz rescuers spent several days searching for the man. Today, the Abkhazian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that Berestenev's body was found in the Ritsa Gorge. Preliminary reports suggest the man fell off a cliff at the 35th km of the road towards Lake Ritsa. Rescuers are recovering Berestenev's body from the canyon.