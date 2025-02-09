Media: Trump holds telephone conversation with Putin

9 Feb. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the New York Post reports, citing the White House.

"President Trump spoke by phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to try to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine",

the message reads.

Trump did not directly answer how many times he had spoken with his Russian counterpart. However, the US President again stated that he has a specific plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict and called for organizing meetings.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the reports about talks between Trump and Putin in an interview with Izvestia. According to him, many different communications take place through different channels under the Trump administration.

"Against the backdrop of the multiplicity of these communications, I personally may not know something, be unaware of something. Therefore, in this case, I can neither confirm nor deny it",

Peskov said.