9 Feb. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Albert Batyrgaziev, the interim WBA world boxing champion from Russia, will have a new fight, which will take place in Moscow on March 7.

The Russian's opponent will be the representative of Argentina Neri Cruz Romero, who has 18 successful fights (10 of them by knockout) and no losses.

Batyrgaziev is undefeated like his opponent. During his sports career, the Russian fighter has secured 11 victories, including 8 by knockout. He remains undefeated.