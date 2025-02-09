Israel withdraws troops from Netzarim corridor in Gaza

9 Feb. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces withdrew troops from the Netzarim corridor, which separates the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli portal Ynet. The Hamas movement confirmed the information.

The complete withdrawal of IDF troops from the corridor in the Gaza Strip was carried out as part of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement, which has been in effect since January 19.

"Israel withdrew its troops from the Netzarim corridor - this symbolizes the triumph of the resilience of the Palestinian people",

the statement by the movement reads.

The Palestinian movement added that the fight against Israel will continue. The goal is to create an independent State of Palestine. According to Hamas, they also intend to prevent the displacement of the Palestinian population.

Let us remind you that the conflict began on October 7, 2023.