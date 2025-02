9 Feb. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Athletes from Azerbaijan won six medals at the international boxing tournament in Belgrade.

The winners were Anahanim Ismayilova (48 kg), who secured gold, Aynur Rzayeva (+81 kg), who won silver, as well as Marjona Savrieva (50 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg) and Emily Rzayeva (70 kg), who received bronze medals.

Tomorrow, the athletes who participated in the competition will return home.