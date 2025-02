10 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for France today on a working visit, his office reported.

The PM will be in France on February 10-11 to participate in the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit.

Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The AI Action Summit will take place in in the French capital on February 10-11. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is co-hosting the summit with Macron.

Earlier, Pashinyan concluded a week-long visit to the U.S.